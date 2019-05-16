CityWest officially launches its storefront in Kitimat

The event also raised over $500 for the Humane Society

It was a win all round for Kitimat on May 15 as CityWest officially opened its storefront with a customer appreciation barbecue.

Kitimat Humane Society manager Maryann Ouellet and her team of volunteers were on hand to prepare and serve hamburgers and hot dogs to a hungry lunchtime crowd who lined up for their food and to make a donation.

The money donated, $540, all went directly to the Humane Society.

The storefront has been open since April, but CityWest decided to officially open it while giving something back to the community.

“It’s organizations like the Kitimat Humane Society that contribute to the health of communities like Kitimat, and we’re very happy to partner with them for our celebration,” said CityWest CEO Chris Marett.

CityWest customer service vice president Tina Lussier said the company saw economic conditions in Kitimat improving.

“We thought this would be a great time to re-open our storefront and provide the community with an improved customer experience,” said Lussier.

READ MORE: CityWest announces the decision to re-open its storefront

Over the last five years, CityWest has spent over $3 million in capital investments in Kitimat, which went towards upgrading its network.

The company has also invested more money into its community channel, which now has its own space adjacent to the main Kitimat CityWest office.

Community TV Manager Devin Wall said moving the channel to Kitimat would allow the channel to bring even better programming to the north.

“It’s been great having our headquarters in Kitimat and we’re as excited as the rest of the community to see what the future brings,” said Wall.

The Northern View

