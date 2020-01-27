City to lease space at Canfisco site, PRGA top of list

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association gym is top of the list to lease the newly available space. (The Northern View file photo)

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association (PRGA) may be expanding their facilities with a new space at the Rushbrook Canfisco site, leading to more programming and the ability to host regional tournaments.

In collaboration with Canfisco, the City of Prince Rupert will be leasing the smaller warehouse section of the Rushbrook Canfisco site as part of the continued lease of the Rushbrook launch, with intention to sublease the warehouse.

The PRGA, who had previously approached the city looking for space opportunities, is the first potential lease tenant, who has proposed to occupy approximately 30 per cent of available space.

“We’re really happy to have found a central space that will lend itself nicely to our plans to expand gymnastics in Prince Rupert,” said Jackie Touchet, PRGA president. “Our programs are really popular, and we need a space that can keep up with the increasing local demand.”

The city stated that the property, which is serviced by the parking lot next door, is also next to Rushbrook boat launch. When notice of potential to lease the property came up, it was noted that lease or sale to another tenant or buyer could have potentially limited future access to the assets or parking in the area.

“Council and city staff saw this unexpected opportunity as a way to obtain a new strategic waterfront asset, and protect the community uses that currently benefit that area,” Mayor Lee Brain said. “We believe having a new indoor space next to the revitalized Rushbrook Trail, the boat launch, and Cow Bay down the road will be a great addition to the waterfront and fits into our newly formed 2030 Vision.”

The city will consider finalization of the lease with PRGA following the legislated public comment period on the Notice of Property Disposal, which will be posted starting this week in two consecutive print editions of The Northern View.

