City to begin jail cell upgrades by mid-May

Cost of the Prince Rupert cell project to cost more than $456,800

Critical cell block upgrades inside the RCMP building will be addressed by mid-May.

After the Northern View published a story about the much-needed jail cell upgrades online, the City of Prince Rupert added the cell block improvement project to the April 23 council meeting agenda.

Chief financial officer Corinne Bomben reported on the project: “In 2017, staff were instructed to begin the process of having the RCMP cell block improvements made given the city is responsible for the facility. A tender was prepared to achieve the modifications necessary to bring the cells back to compliance and one bid was received in the amount of $456,800 plus GST. The tendered amount is within budget, however depending on the cost of any change orders should they be necessary, an amendment to the city’s financial plan may be required.”

The estimated start date is mid-May with work to be complete in 10 weeks. Council then approved the award for the RCMP cell block upgrade project to the sole bidder, Marcan Construction Ltd.

