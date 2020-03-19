City says no confirmed COVID-19 in P.R. as of March 19

The City of Prince Rupert issued a statement on March 13 to assure residents of Prince Rupert precautions are being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 locally. (File photo) The City of Prince Rupert issued a statement on March 19 announcing cut backs to essential services only to combat the spread of corona virus. (File photo)

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert, as of March 19, the City of Prince Rupert said in a press release as it announced the scale back of services to essential services only, during the pandemic.

“Please be advised that in the interests of the health of the community and our staff, the City’s Operations Department is moving to essential service provision measures… Essential services are the minimum services required to maintain health and safety in the community,” the City said.

“Although as of posting of this notice (March 19), there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert, this measure is being taken as an advanced precaution to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” the City said.

The Operations Department will reduce and rotate its staff to provide safe work environments and uninterrupted service, the press release said.

“We want to be clear that the following services will continue: emergency services including fire and police, with appropriate health protocols in place.”

Household garbage will continue as an essential service and the allowance will increase from two bags collected per week to three. The landfill will now be closed except to commercial haulers. Commercial haulers should call ahead to the landfill to arrange drop off of commercial bins.

”Illegal dumping is an offence that will be prosecuted. Refuse left throughout the community will pose a significant risk to overall health and safety for residents,” the City said. “We ask that people keep larger waste items that cannot fit in your household garbage on site until such time as we are able to reopen regular landfill services.”

For emergency water and sewer repairs, residents are advised to call (250) 624 6795 during business hours, and (250) 624 3000 after hours.

Cemetery services, cemetery resources will continue and may also be accessed through the website or residents may call the support services line.

Until further notice the City will not be providing building inspections, non-essential by-law functions and non-essential operations.

“Appointments to speak with staff may still be made by calling our customer support line at (250) 627 0960. In addition, many of our services can be accessed online through our City website at www.princerupert.ca,” the City said.

“We want to thank all of our hard-working staff who have been assisting us in taking the necessary precautions during this time, while continuing to provide essential services that keep our toilets flushing, and our garbage picked up” The City said.”

“We also want to assure the public that all staff who are operating essential services have been advised of appropriate disinfection, social distancing, and mandatory isolation procedures,”.

