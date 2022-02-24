City of Prince Rupert lists lots for public sale

A lot on 9th Ave. W. is up for sale with the City of Prince Rupert listing nine properties on Feb. 24 available for public purchase. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The City of Prince Rupert is expanding its efforts to increase housing supply by placing nine empty lots for sale, the corporation announced, on Feb. 24.

The fully-serviced lots are located throughout the municipality and are open to the public for purchase in a bidding system.

The cost of the properties range between $40,000 and $160,000.

“We know that there is an incredibly low vacancy rate in our local housing market. Council has provided direction to do what we can to encourage new developments as part of the Interim Housing Strategy passed last year,” Rob Buchan, city manager, said.

“These initial nine lots are a first step toward encouraging new single-family residential builds, and we are also planning to release a number of larger parcels in the future to help with the multi-family housing stock,” he said.

The city also stated in their announcement they are continuing to conduct a housing needs assessment to further identify gaps in the municipality’s housing market. The assessment is slated for completion in 2023.

More information and photos for the listed properties are available on the city’s website.

To place a bid offers must be provided in a letter format delivered to the front desk at city hall, in a sealed envelope that includes contact information . Envelopes should be addressed to Rosamaria Miller, corporate administrator. The bidding deadline is 4 p.m. on March 11.

READ MORE: Two new minds behind future of Prince Rupert’s city planning

READ MORE: Census information shows stability in Prince Rupert population growth

City of Prince Rupert