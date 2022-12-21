City of Prince Rupert gives end of the year updates

Prince Rupert installed new signs around the community listing walking distances and directions for main attraction in December 2022. This sign in the Cow Bay and Waterfront district.

The City of Prince Rupert announced some new wayfaring signage around the town on Dec. 14, as well as changes in opening hours and service schedules for the holidays.

Visit Prince Rupert is installing new signs around the community with directions for attractions and services as well as estimated walking times for each as part of their wayfinding signage project, the city posted on social media. The signs will feature work from resident artists and reflect the city’s new brand.

Tourism Prince Rupert applied for grants to cover the costs of the project so it would not affect the city’s budget.

“Improving Prince Rupert’s entry and wayfinding signage, bolstering downtown appeal through the addition of public art and providing opportunities for the inclusion of the Sm’algyax language locally,” the Visit Prince Rupert website states.

There are also several changes and disruptions to city services over the holidays, as everyone takes a break, the city wrote.

For all residents, the garbage pick-up schedule will shift forward one day during the week of Dec. 19. For example, those who usually have garbage pick-up on Wednesday will have it on Tuesday instead.

Furthermore, houses that usually have a Tuesday pick-up date will have an opportunity to put their waste out on Monday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 23. The extra Friday was added because they will not have any pick-up the following week due to the way the holiday schedule falls this year.

The city said residents could sign up for the recycle coach app to get notifications for garbage day sent directly to their phone at www.recyclecoach.com. This way, they will never have to wonder when pick-up day is the city stated.

There will also be a new schedule for the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre and Earl Mah Aquatic Centre over the holidays.

The facilities will be completely closed Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1. The will also close at noon on Dec. 24 and 31. The new schedule is available on their website for the days they are open during the holidays.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter