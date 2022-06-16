City of Prince Rupert announces top earners over $100,000

Financial reports presented at the Prince Rupert City Council meeting on June 13 gave a snapshot of the city’s expenditure and highlighted top earners. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The city of Prince Rupert paid top earners more than $16 million in 2021, according to the Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) approved at the regular council meeting on June 13.

The snapshot of the city’s financial health was presented to the council by Cheif Financial Officer Corinne Bomben in the annual report, which showed one firefighter’s salary at $213,484 was just under the retired city manager Robert Long at $226,068. Long earned more than double that of Mayor Lee Brain, who was listed at $86,349. However, the mayor’s total remuneration is topped up further from Prince Rupert Legacy, which is reported on different financial statements.

On the list of 84 city employees, 42 earned more than $100,000 per year in 2021, with 26 of those being firefighters. City Councillors, which are considered part-time, earned $21,472 for their efforts.

Various organizations throughout the city were provided grants or contributions in the total amount of $1,528,168, with Prince Rupert Library the highest receiver at $702,000, followed by Tourism Prince Rupert with $254,413 and golf course operating expenses at $160,00. The Museum of British Columbia was provided $150,232, followed by the Lester Centre of the Arts receiving $144,450 in grants or contributions.

During the meeting, Bomben explained the report detailed a Schedule of Suppliers’ Goods and Services Payments over $25,000. EIFFAGE Innovative Canada Inc. was paid more than $6.9 million, CT Northern Contractors Alliance LP earned $5,520,180, followed by a payment of just less than $4 million for RCMP to the Receiver General.

Under the Financial Information Act, municipalities are required to prepare SOFI documents as found in the June 13 meeting agenda, which must be approved by the city council before June 30, Bomben said.

“This document provides additional information beyond that provided in the annual audited financial statements. The [SOFI] document includes schedules with the names of vendors paid more than 25,000, employees with the remuneration and expenses in excess of $75,000, and remuneration and expenses paid on behalf of elected officials.”

