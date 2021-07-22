City manager to retire after forty-year career

Bob Long is hanging up his hat as CAO of Prince Rupert after 8 years at city hall

City Manager Bob Long is retiring on Dec. 1, from City Hall after eight years of leading as CAO, and a forty-year career in local government, Mayor Lee Brain announced, on July 21.

A changing of the guard will be occurring in the city of Prince Rupert with the retirement of Robert Long, city manager, announced on July 21.

Long, who has worked for the City of Prince Rupert as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for more than eight years and more than 40 years in local government will spend his day in the city hall offices on Dec. 31, Mayor Lee Brain posted on his social media page.

“The relationship between a CAO and mayor is by far one of the most important dynamics of any city, as it is where the intersect between governance and administration meet. A healthy working relationship between these two bodies generally translates into better community outcomes and successes,” Brain stated.

Following in the footsteps of his own father who was city manager in the 1960s, Long raised over $125 million for various infrastructure projects during his tenure for the coastal city.

“Bob is leaving us having stabilized our foundation and moving several key projects to completion,” Brain said.

Noteworthy projects Long pushed forward are the Watson Island remediation, which is now a net contributor to the city’s economic foundation as well as and CityWest expansion, major infrastructure projects such as a new water system, and Rupert 2030. Under Long’s management, citizens have enjoyed four consecutive years of zero per cent property tax increases due to stabilized finances, the mayor said.

“From his arrival in the City Bob has been passionate, and at times a ferocious advocate for Prince Rupert and our community – sometimes ruffling feathers, but always focused on what needed to be done, ” Brain said. “His commitment to life-long learning has also contributed to the City and has motivated staff as well.”

Long’s career started in Port Hardy and incurred movement around various areas of B.C. and the North West Territories as a CAO. He navigated his career progression into running his own businesses including a fishing venture on Haida Gwaii.

“This broad experience coupled with his focus, determination, and can-do attitude has been instrumental in helping us turn the corner here in Prince Rupert,” the mayor stated.

