City launches business development website

Prince Rupert’s business owners and budding entrepreneurs have a new tool which the city hopes will help them to develop and grow.

On May 4, the Economic Development Office at the City of Prince Rupert launched a new online resource in partnership with Community Futures of the Pacific Northwest. That resource gives business owners access to information about the local business climate including retail opportunities, local labour statistics, information on existing industries and other pieces of data that will help them in their ventures.

In an emailed statement, the City of Prince Rupert’s economic development officer Paul Vendittelli said there will be business opportunities available in Prince Rupert as local port and community grow in upcoming years. He added that the website was part of the city’s mandate to support and attract those businesses.

“This website is a great tool to help people understand what opportunities exist, and how to access them,” he said.

Community Futures GM John Farrell echoed that sentiment in a similar statement, saying that the website helps make the best case for Prince Rupert as a city with long term growth potential.

“This is a critical tool for entrepreneurs and investors looking for a market that has promise,” he said.

The site can be found at https://princerupert.ecdev.org

