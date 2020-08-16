City issues notices to residents

The City of Prince Rupert issued notices on Aug. 16, 2020 about city water and park closures due recent heavy rain. (The Northern View file photo)

Notices about water discolouration and park closures were issued by the City of Prince Rupert on Aug. 16, after recent heavy rain activity in the region.

“Residents may find their tap water slightly darker than normal. Water quality is continuously monitored at our local testing stations,” the social media post said.

“At this time there is no water quality advisory in effect,” the City said.

A second social media notice was issued regarding city park closures.

“Please be advised that due to rising water levels, Moresby and McClymont parks will be closed until further notice,” the City said.

Environment Canada told The Northern View on Aug. 14 that rain and inclement weather will continue late into the week of Aug. 16 to 22.

