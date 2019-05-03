City in the market for new housing assessment

Study would explore affordability, inventory and land-use planning

City council approved a staff request to apply for $10,000 in matching funds from a Northern Development Initiative Trust program to assess Prince Rupert’s housing needs and inventory. The NDIT funds are part of three new programs to support local governments in the creation of new, market-based housing units across Northern B.C.

In a report to council, city staff noted housing, and land-use planning specifically, is an important component of Prince Rupert’s Quality of Life Official Community Plan. The collection of housing data and future needs will soon also be a mandated component of local government activities, noted the report.

READ MORE: NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

“The aim of developing a Prince Rupert housing Inventory and Analysis is to structure continual data collection to meet both the City’s ongoing planning needs, and meet future mandated requirements from the Province, which are forthcoming.”

From 2012 to 2016, during the city’s Planning for Major Projects initiative, staff collected information on housing availability, affordability and quality. Data from the proposed new housing assessment will build on that data and also serve as a benchmark for updates to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw.

READ MORE: CMHS says overall housing market no longer vulnerable

“To meet the City’s housing planning needs, a fulsome understanding of the subject of housing is required, both through an inventory and needs assessment,” reads the staff report. “This grant will assist the City with updating our existing datasets, supporting advanced planning to address the community’s future housing needs, and achieve mandated objectives.”

In early April NDIT announced $200,000 would be made available annually to local governments for one-time funding of up to $10,000 for the purpose of the study.

If approved for the grant, the city’s matching portion will be taken from funds already budgeted for the renewal of the Official Community Plan.

 


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional
Next story
Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Retired Prince Rupert radiologist receives Distinguished Career Award

Dr. Giles Stevenson said his love for the North Coast B.C. community kept him working

City in the market for new housing assessment

Study would explore affordability, inventory and land-use planning

Fish processor near Prince Rupert to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Most Read