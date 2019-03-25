City council briefs: Cannabis shop, Metlakatla venture and budget consultation

Prince Rupert council meets on March 25 for the Committee of the Whole

Budget concerns? Tonight, the City of Prince Rupert is holding the last public hearing on the proposed 2 per cent tax cut in the 2019 budget.

The Committee of the Whole kicks off at 7 p.m. with public consultations on the budget.

Then, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Des Nobels will speak on rail concerns, Cay Hulsen presents on community paramedic services, and Transition Prince Rupert’s Sarah Dantzer will speak on activities for Sustainability Month.

A second cannabis retail shop?

Council will either support or reject a second cannabis shop in Prince Rupert.

Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd. is proposing to sell recreational marijuana from 528 Third Avenue West, formerly the jewelry shop.

In February, council approved of High Culture Shop Inc., located at 1100 Park Avenue in the Five Corners intersection.

This second shop, called Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd., is now awaiting local government approval before it can receive its licence from the Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch.

READ MORE: More businesses apply for Cannabis retail licences

Three residents weighed in via email. The first objected to the downtown location entirely. The second resident wanted more research done on what this would mean for the surrounding buildings.

“I have three retail locations on this block and am very concerned with the kind of traffic we will get,” wrote Kathleen Page of Rock and Soul retail.

She’s not opposed to cannabis being used for medical purposes, but she’s worried this may devalue the building, which she’s trying to sell.

Another resident wrote that he supports the idea in full.

“I believe that a regulated, taxed dispensary can benefit the economy and the health of those who consume canabinoid products by providing a regulated/clean source,” Andrew Speck said.

Council will make the final decision Monday night.

Ridley Island Road development

Metlakatla First Nation has plans to build three warehouses on a parcel of land it received from the provincial government through an LNG benefits agreement.

The South Kaien property is 168 hectares, and meets Ridley Island Road and the shoreline across from Watson Island. The site is designated for business industrial use and open space and park.

Metlakatla is requesting the city designates the entire area to business industrial, and to amend the zoning from a public facilities zone to a general industrial zone.

READ MORE: Southern Kaien Island land to Metlakatla regardless of LNG projects

The Metlakatla Development Corporation intends to transform the previously undeveloped Crown land into a light industrial area that will support activities at the port.

“Recent growth of port-related industries have led to the absorption of much of the existing industrial areas on Ridley Island, which presents a good opportunity to develop additional lands at the South Kaien site,” states the memorandum from Metlakatla’s engineering consultant, Urban Systems.