Some Prince Rupert roads were repaved during the summer of 2020, with costs doubled that of 2019 said Corrine Bomben city chief financial officer the council meeting on Nov. 23, but for 2021 they are anticipated to remain the same as 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

City begins to plan acquisition and construction for capital projects for 2021

Prince Rupert water, sewer, solid waste and paving are being scheduled for 2021

Planning has started for the 2021 capital work projects to be completed by the City of Prince Rupert, council heard at the regular meeting on Nov. 23.

Corinne Bomben chief financial officer for the City of Prince Rupert told council that city staff have started to plan for water, sewer, solid waste and general operations projects, some of which will be carried forward from 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Some notable projects planned to be undertaken in 2021 are the City will be continuing the second phase of the water project which is the replacement of the Woodworth Lake dam. The remaining costs are expected to be funded by a dividend from Legacy and approved debt,” Bomben said.

Many of the projects planned for 2021 are funded out of utility revenues, grants, reserves, surplus dividends and debt. Some have been rolled over or are a continuation from fiscal 2020.

Bomben said by Council approving the prepared scheduled works it will allow time for staff to tender out projects and obtain designs in the close term and through out the year.

The City plans to use grant money for the water treatment project with value engineering, detailed designs and replacement of the submarine line.

READ MORE:

“The city is in the final phase of the liquid waste management plan. Part of this phase saw the city conduct a camera and mapping exercise of the pipe network. The results of this exercise has identified areas in the network that will require repair in 2021,” Bomben said.

A new landfill cell at the will be completed and activated with quarrying of the cell airspace already underway. This is expected to be completed in the spring at which point lining and connection to the lagoon will do and will occur, Bomben said.

“The funding for this will be through debt and will be repaid through existing annual solid waste fees.”

Under operations project such as paving and sidewalk replacement is proposed to stay at 2020 cost levels, which are double that of 2019 Bomben said.

“Our roads program suffered during the city’s recession and is showing it. For this reason, staff will continue to recommend increases to this programme as new sources of funds are obtained,” Bomben said.

 
An overflowing Prince Rupert landfill on October 6 - construction and activation at location up the hill and along the road that runs behind the current cell is anticipated to be in operation in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)





