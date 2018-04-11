Church and Civic Centre broken into, several fights lead to arrests

A man was arrested inside the athletic centre on McBride Street after police followed his footprints in the snow. (File Photo)

Church broken into

The basement door of the Prince Rupert Lutheran Church on McBride Street was forced open. Between 1:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. April 2, Corporal Devon Gerrits said it looked as though the church was entered, but nothing was stolen.

Civic Centre broken into

Later on April 2, a man was arrested after an alarm at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre went off. When police officers arrived, they found fresh footprints in the snow going into the building, but none coming out. Inside they discovered a man trying to hide from police. He had tools to break in with him, and was found with stolen items.

Three on one assault on 8th Avenue West

During the afternoon of April 4, three men were arrested for assaulting a man in the 500 block of Eigth Avenue West. The victim has minor injuries. Charges of assault are being forwarded against all three men.

Fight leads to probation arrest

RCMP officers were called to a fight on Second Avenue West on April 7, but the fight had already broken up by the time they arrived. At the scene, they found a man on a probation order not to be loitering downtown. After being asked to leave, he was found downtown two more times, on Second Avenue West and Fifth Street, and was arrested for breaching probation.

2000W Champion Generator found on Herman Street

A black and yellow 2000W Champion Generator was found stashed in the bushes on Herman Street on April 7. RCMP ask if someone suspects their generator matching that description was stolen to contact the police with the file number 2018-2382.

