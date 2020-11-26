Christmas activities to brighten up the City

Prince Rupert Special Events Committee has re-imagined events in lieu of Winterfest

Winterfest in the Prince Rupert region has a new look this year. Letters to Santa and Lighting Up The Town are the two seasonal activities planned by the Prince Rupert Special Events Committee to keep the Christmas spirit glittering in the area.

Usually held the first weekend of December, the two-day festival which includes the lighting of the city Christmas lights, traditional Santa Clause parade, breakfast with Santa, and Sail-past will not be occurring as the traditional Christmas festivities have have been grinched by COVID-19.

This year to keep the sparkle of the season alive the festivities have been re-imagined and are moving online to be kept at a safe social distancing.

Santa is requesting written letters, videos, pictures, and drawings be sent to him from children so they can tell the jolly old guy how good they have been in the past several months of learning new pandemic protocols, as well as send him their wish-list for toy selection.

“This is a great time for parents to embrace this and build up the magic of Christmas for kids. We are doing the best we can to give them that platform,” Alex Hogendoorn PRSEC member said.

Santa will read the letters and show the submissions on a television broadcast closer to Christmas with date and time yet to be decided.

Seasonal creations and letters must be in to the PRSEC by Dec. 3 to be included in the show which will be aired on CityWest. Submissions should be emailed in to: prspecialevents.gmail.com

“We are hoping people will embrace the festivity of the season in decorating their own homes and businesses for all to see,” Hogendoorn said.

Lighting Up The Town is an opportunity for adults, families and businesses in Port Edward and Prince Rupert to feel the joy of the season by brightening up and decorating their homes or window fronts to illuminate the winter nights during this year’s COVID Christmas.

The decorating contest runs from Dec. 1 to 17, with voting open on Dec. 4 to 18 until 9 p.m.

“As people interact with the online posted pictures by giving their likes, giving their hearts or emojis on Facebook that will count as a vote and we will have prize posters put outside the winning homes,” Hogendoorn said.

“The earlier you get you get your lights up the longer you will be on the Facebook page to gather more votes,” Hogendoorn said.

To submit an entry for Lighting Up The Town, take a photo or video of a maximum 30 seconds, email it to lightupthetownpr@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, address and phone number.

“COVID has a demoralizing effect. It has been tough to let things go and it is tough to find that energy,” Hogendoorn said. “But on the other hand we love our city and we love our community. We know that everyone else is struggling. After a defeatist moment when we have to say good-bey to the parade – the thing we love – you have a new moment and say but what can we do?”

Hogendoorn said he is lifted by the committee and glad to be part of the collaborative efforts to produce creative ideas to come up with and activities for residents to participate in.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going
Next story
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Just Posted

Christmas activities to brighten up the City

Prince Rupert Special Events Committee has re-imagined events in lieu of Winterfest

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is once again among the sector’s highest environmental performers in the Green Marine environmental certification program. (Photo courtesy PRPA)
Environmental excellence streak continues for Prince Rupert Port Authority

PRPA graded among the highest achievers in Green Marine program

Paving and sidewalk cost replacements being scheduled for 2021 are doubled that of 2019 but remain status quo for 2020 according to Prince Rupert chief financial officer, Corrine Bomben at a regular council meeting on Nov. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/ The Northern View?
City begins to plan acquisition and construction for capital projects for 2021

Prince Rupert water, sewer, solid waste and paving are being scheduled for 2021

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going

Dr. Hurst says it’s best to frame the conversation from a place of care, stressing safety precautions.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix.”
Free ‘Hollywood Suite’ movies in December include ‘Keanussance’ titles starring Keanu Reeves

Also featured is the Israeli-made ‘Valley of Tears,’ a 10-part war drama

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
VIDEO: B.C. planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the first weeks of 2021

The question of who will get the vaccine first relies on Canada’s ethical framework

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

Most Read