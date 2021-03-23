Christian Heritage Party selects Rod Taylor as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate

Taylor last ran for office in the 2020 provincial general election

Rod Taylor, pictured in 2019, will be the Christian Heritage Party’s candidate for Skeena — Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Rod Taylor will be the Christian Heritage Party’s candidate for Skeena — Bulkley Valley in the next federal election.

As the leader of the federal wing of the party and only name on the nomination ballot, Taylor was selected unanimously at the electoral district association’s virtual annual general meeting on March 12.

The nomination process started in mid-February and voting was conducted using anonymous electronic balloting.

“The CHP continues to be the party of life, family and freedom,” said Taylor in a media release.

“We bring those values to the political spectrum and offer Canadians an opportunity to protect life, strengthen the family and defend our God-given freedoms.”

Taylor most recently ran for office in the 2020 provincial general election as a candidate in the Stikine riding, receiving 831 votes or just over 11 per cent of the popular vote.

In 2019, Taylor was also the CHP nominee for the federal riding of Skeena-Bulkley Valley. He garnered 1,350 votes — just over three per cent of all valid ballots. He represented the party in the 2004, 2006 and 2008 federal elections in Skeena-Bulkley Valley, never eclipsing four per cent of valid ballots.

Taylor worked in the lumber industry in Smithers and Witset before becoming leader of the federal Christian Heritage Party in 2014. He served as the provincial wing’s interim leader from 2013 until Sept. 14, 2020, when Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson was elected provincial leader.

READ MORE: Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

@BenBogstie

ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.