BC Ferries Northern Expedition is delayed on Nov. 20 until further notice

Choppy weather along the North Coast is causing delays for the ferry to Prince Rupert from Haida Gwaii.

The Northern Expedition is holding in dock at Skidegate until further notice. There is no timetable for the return of service but as the weather clears BC Ferries will provide updates through the BC Ferries service notice page.

The ferry was delayed last week due to rough seas as well.

READ MORE: Rough seas delay Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry



nick.laws@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter