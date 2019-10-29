Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

Containerized LNG could be the latest product to be manufactured at the Skeena Industrial Development Park in Terrace, which has close access to the Port of Prince Rupert and its various terminals for importing and exporting goods from Northwest B.C. (Taisheng International Investment Services photo)

Top Speed Energy (TSE), a Chinese LNG distributor, wants to construct and operate a small-scale LNG processing facility called Skeena LNG within the Skeena Industrial Development Park (SIDP) lands, adjacent to the Northwest Regional Airport near Terrace.

The facility would be located on Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone lands within the SIDP. The site is privately owned by Taisheng International Investment Services. Taisheng purchased the 1,187-acre lands in 2014 and signed a development agreement with the City of Terrace for the property.

A letter sent to nearby residents indicate the project would receive natural gas pumped through a nearby pipeline. Power to treat and liquefy natural gas would come from a nearby BC Hydro transmission line, the release continued.

The product would then be transferred into specialized containers and stored on site for short periods until loaded onto trucks for delivery to domestic or international markets through the Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert. The containers would then be sent back to the site, where they will be kept for storage and refills.

The total capacity of the project is planned to be 150,000 tonnes per year, about 0.6 per cent of the volume being manufactured at LNG Canada’s multi-billion facility in Kitimat.

Because of the small size of the project, TSE states it can bypass federal and provincial environmental assessments, with submissions made to the BC Oil & Gas Commission (OGC), a provincial agency.

TSE will be submitting a facility permit application to the OGC in addition to other applications required by the City of Terrace.

No additional roads will be constructed to carry out the proposed activities.

A letter detailing the project was sent to residents living in Jackpine Flats in Thornhill on Oct. 16. Residents and organizations have until Nov. 6, 21 days after receiving the letter, to send written feedback to TSE in accordance with the Oil and Gas Activities Act.

North West Watch, a regional group which examines environmental issues, has stated it will be sending feedback to TSE and the OGC.

More to come.

