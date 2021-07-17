(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Chilliwack RCMP race to report of male with firearm, find young boy with toy gun

RCMP remind folks it’s ‘not a smart idea’ to dress in camouflage, play with toy guns outside

Several police vehicles were seen racing through Sardis towards Cultus Lake Saturday morning for what turned out to be an innocent situation.

Reports came in shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday (July 17) of a male dressed in camouflage with a firearm.

When RCMP arrived on scene at the wooded area in Cultus Lake, they located a young boy wearing in camouflage with a toy gun.

“If anything, this is a public reminder that its not a smart idea to play out in public with your toys guns and camouflage clothing,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Floris.

Reports on social media claimed at least seven RCMP cruisers were seen heading down Vedder Road at high speeds.

“You’re going to attract some attention and we are going to treat it as what it appears to be until we can confirm otherwise.”

 

