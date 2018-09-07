La Cie McCornick Canada has recalled its Compliments brand chili powder due to salmonella concerns. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

Salmonella risk forces recall of Compliments chili powder at Safeway in Prince Rupert

La Cie McCormick Canada issued recall after Canada Food Inspection Agency investigation

Rupertite Chili lovers may want to check their cupboards after Salmonella concerns forced a recall of Compliments branded chili powder on Sept. 6.

The Northern View has confirmed that the flagged product has been distributed in Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Canadian Food Inspection Agency issues recall for some B.C. oysters

According to a notice posted on the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website, La Cie McCormick Canada — the company that produces the chili powder — issued the recal following CFIA test results, and includes all chili powder with a best before date of May 26, 2020 and a UPC code of “0 55742 35921 3.”

Consumers who purchased the chili powder have been instructed to either throw it out or return it to the store where they purchased it. They were also warned about the risks of potential salmonella poisoning.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” read a section of the notice. “Young children pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Of the two major grocery stores in Prince Rupert, Safeway is the only one that sells the Compliments branded chili powder. Assistant store manager Ranjit Gill said while he has not seen any customers return the flagged packages, the store did execute the recall when it was issued.

“As long as customers bring it in, we’ll have no problem taking it,” he said.

READ MORE: Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

La Cie McCormick Canada produces a variety of spices, dry sauces, seasonings, extracts and specialty food products. The CFIA release stated that the agency is currently conducting an investigation which, “may lead to the recall of other products.” and is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

Just Posted

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Salmonella risk forces recall of Compliments chili powder at Safeway in Prince Rupert

La Cie McCormick Canada issued recall after Canada Food Inspection Agency investigation

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

Jim Terrion has been fundraising for the Terry Fox Run for 27 years

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

“Our job is to be that second line of support.”

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Ex-CRA staffer and wife found not guilty of tax evasion

Judge left with a reasonable doubt on the matter of necessary intent

B.C. budget surplus expected to keep growing, Carole James says

Economic growth, strong employment pushes surplus forecast to $669 million

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read