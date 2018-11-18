Black Press file photo.

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

The BC Ministry of Education is reminding eligible consistuents to apply for the B.C. Training and Education Savings Grant before it is too late.

The $1,200 grant for a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RESP) is eligible for B.C. residents between the ages of six and nine. According to a release from the ministry, there are no additional fees or financial contributions needed in order to receive the grant through one of the 56 banks or financial institutions in Canada.

“This allows parents and families who cannot currently afford to put money aside to start a RESP. Even the smallest investment can grow over time and make it easier to pursue post-secondary education and training,” states the release.

The release also states that 40 per cent of families do not claim this grant. The deadline to apply for children born in 2009 is the day before their ninth birthday, while children born in 2010 have until their ninth birthday. Children born in 2006 will have a deadline of Aug. 14, 2019.

“Eligible families with modest incomes can receive up to $2,000 for each child’s RESP from the Canada Learning Bond. There are no fees and parents can receive this grant without making any additional financial contributions,” reads the release.

The Canadian government will also match parents’ contributions to a personal RESP up to $7,200 per child. For more information on the federal government’s contributions, visit www.canada.ca/education-savings.

For more information about the B.C. Training and Education and Savings Grant and applicable deadlines, click here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Rampage fall to Stampeders

The Rampage lost their second game in a row in Williams Lake.

Heart of Our City – One good deed

Peggy Fergusson helped a senior Rupertite regain her footing

Rupert rugby player shines for Barbarians

Hannah Scherr started playing rugby in the youth program in Prince Rupert

Northern First Nations partnership reshaping government’s approach to reconciliation

Kaska, Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations share Premier’s Award for Innovation with ministry

Prince Rupert Rampage to start a brief road trip

The Prince Rupert Rampage head out east on a road trip to Williams Lake and Quesnel.

This Week – Episode 111

Selena Horne, Charles Hays high school musical star, co-hosts the Northern View’s weekly show

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact political environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Most Read