The Hon. Katrina Chen, the minister of state for child care, visited Prince Rupert on May 22 where she visited Little Einsteins Child Care to discuss the government’s vision for child care and early childhood education. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Child care minister listens to challenges Prince Rupert providers face

Aboriginal Head Start programs to receive $30 million in funding to support early learning

The city of Prince Rupert’s childcare providers had an opportunity to discuss their unique needs with the province’s policy makers this week.

On May 22, Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care visited Prince Rupert, where she dropped into Little Einsteins Child Care and later participated in a roundtable at the Berry Patch Child Care Resource and Referral Centre.

“The visits have gone well,” said Chen. “We’ve been learning a lot about how the different operators work in Prince Rupert.”

Her trip to the North Coast was a part of the Child Care Month tour. Chen and Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, have been meeting in B.C. communities with child care providers to get their feedback on the province’s vision for the service.

READ MORE: B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care in April

At Little Einsteins, Chen — who was accompanied by North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice — talked with owner Kristy Maier, who has run the family childcare business for 10 years.

“I think it’s great,” said Maier. “It makes me feel like we matter that she stopped at family child care centres and not just big centres.”

The group discussed the impact the new child care benefit package would have on small business owners like Maier. Specifically, Chen wanted to know if items, such as minor capital grants and increased operational funding support would help providers who run their child care business out of their homes.

Maier said she was happy with those items, but also stressed that it was important for the province to continue recognizing the difference between home base child care centres and larger group centres.

“The challenges are different,” she told Chen. “People don’t always realize I’m buying supplies and doing renovation so the support is good.”

Rice also acknowledged that the challenges Prince Rupert faces are unique, especially given the fact that the Port of Prince Rupert is the city’s primary employer. She said the nature of the port employment, which consists primarily of shift work, can make it difficult for its workers to find child care that fits their needs.

Rice said this is particularly the case with women, which is why bolstering the options in Prince Rupert is crucial.

“They don’t get to take advantage of those economic opportunities because they tend to be the child care providers,” Rice said. “If we can address some of the affordability and accessibility challenges, that’s not just good for us here socially, but also economically.”

Aboriginal Head Start programs receive a boost

READ MORE: Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

Two days after Chen’s visit, Conroy was in Prince George when she announced $30 million in funding for the expansion of Aboriginal Head Start programs.

The programs provide culturally based child care and early learning for Indigenous children under six years old.

“We want parents to have more options for culturally inclusive, quality child care that honours their traditions,” said Chen. “These investments support our commitment to make life more affordable for families across the province.”

READ MORE: Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidey boost

 


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alaska’s marine highway receives critical funding

Just Posted

Alaska’s marine highway receives critical funding

Prince Rupert ferry sailings south to Bellingham or north to Ketchikan to continue over the summer

Prince Rupert woman reported missing

Victoria Lynn Fraser was last seen on May 22, 2018

In Our Opinion: Putting the horse before the cart

Should the federal government give priority to Via Rail passengers over cargo travelling on CN Rail?

VIDEO: Why Prince Rupert residents Relay

Voices from the many Relay For Life participants come together in this video

Why We Relay: Making connections after cancer treatment

Colleen Foran on volunteering with the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cancer Connections

This Week Podcast — Episode 86

Pick up a few gardening tips from Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens manager Andree Fawcett

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

Most Read