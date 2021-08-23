A Quebec provincial police vehicle is shown in this Thursday, Jan.16, 2020, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Child among five people injured in Montreal-area shooting, 37-year-old man arrested

Boy hit by a bullet as he was standing outside a home

Provincial police say a child is among five people injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Montreal area.

Police spokesman Jean-Raphaël Drolet said today a car with four people inside was targeted by a shooter around 7:30 p.m. before the driver skidded into a ditch.

Drolet says the boy, whose age was not released, was hit by a bullet as he was standing outside a home in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.

He says the boy’s life is not in danger and the provincial police’s major crimes unit is investigating.

Drolet says the four people inside the car were injured and transported to hospital, adding that the driver’s injuries are serious.

Police say the 37-year-old male suspect hid inside a nearby residence and was arrested around 3 a.m. this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Enough is enough’: Montreal police promise action after shooting leaves three dead

crime

Previous story
Hockey community mourns after 3 teens killed in Surrey crash
Next story
Interior B.C. fires show little activity as cooler temperatures, precipitation bring relief

Just Posted

Graham Anderson of Ecotrust Canada said on July 26 Prince Rupert homeowners are eligible for up to $5,000 in energy efficiency retrofit rebates for heat pump installations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$5,000 toward energy efficiency retrofit for homeowners

Jeseema John-Nixon didn’t let 3rd-degree burns stop her as she took great pride in cutting her Canadian permanent resident card into four pieces after she took the oath of Citizenship, on Aug. 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Third-degree burns didn’t stop Prince Rupert woman taking citizenship oath

Merv Gorda, who alleges eviction from the supportive housing facility Crows Nest in Prince Rupert, is living under a parkade and has said on Aug 19 that not been able to get out of his wheelchair for any purpose in four days. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
BC Housing responds to senior’s eviction allegations

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
How to vote on or before Sept. 20