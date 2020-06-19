Charles Hays Secondary School Awards 2020

… And the award for most provocation goes to – COVID-19, for instigating the public to initiate creative thought towards the reinvention of traditional ceremonies to honour students in Prince Rupert.

More than 44 awards were handed out on June 19 to Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) students in honour of their endeavours and accomplishments throughout the academic year, which has been tested by the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards ceremony had a different look to it in 2020 due to social distancing and health and safety protocols.

“We usually have a full evening awards ceremony to celebrate students achievement in all courses. This is a big event that typically happens at the Lester Centre with a full audience,” Carla Rourke, CHSS principal said.

The scaled back ceremony for the Top Excellence Award plaque recipients was attended by teachers, students and Mayor Lee Brain. To keep students and staff safe, parents and families did not attend.

“This year we were unable to offer the (full ceremony) type of event due to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Instead, we will be mailing home award certificates to all recipients in their final report card,” Rourke said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

