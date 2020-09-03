Charles Hays receives passing grade in controversial annual report card

Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School has been ranked 82nd in the province by the Fraser Institute.

The Fraser Institute today [Sept. 3] released its annual Report Card on British Columbia’s Secondary Schools.

Charles Hays picked up a grade of 6.7 out of 10, an improvement of more than a full point from last year’s 5.4. The average mark for schools in B.C. was 6.0.

“Parents should use this report card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

This year’s report card ranked 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators using student results from annual province-wide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Of the Top 50 schools in the ranking, 29 are independent schools and 21 are public schools (although among the Top 25 schools, 21 are independent).

“We often hear that some schools are doomed to perform poorly because of the communities and students they serve, but that’s just not true — every school can improve and rank higher than the year before,” Cowley said.