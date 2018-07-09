Public’s help sought in finding missing person

Chantelle Simpson’s vehicle was located near Gossen Creek Street

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Telkwa woman whose car was found just east of Terrace.

In a press release the Smithers RCMP say they received the initial report of a missing person around 1 p.m. last Saturday, July 7. On July 4 Chantelle Simpson, 34 years old, who was residing in the Telkwa area, had departed her residence in the afternoon, and spoken to a family member later that evening, but she has not been heard from since.

On July 5, 2018 the Terrace RCMP located Chantelle Simpson’s vehicle, near Gossen Creek Street, and initiated a search of the area with the use of Terrace Police Dog Services, but Simpson was not found.

During the morning of Monday, July 9, the Terrace Search & Rescue, in support of the Terrace RCMP, have commenced a ground search. An RCMP helicopter will be utilized to support the search in the area.

Chantelle Simpson is described as:

Caucasian

4’ 11 tall

120 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Should you have any information regarding Chantelle Simpson’s whereabouts on or after July 4, 2018 contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

