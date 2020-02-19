The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce is set to interview 250 local buisness owners about challenges and future opportunities. (Photo: Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Chamber of Commerce to interview local business owners

Over 250 Prince Rupert area businesses to be surveyed

The Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) will take on the mammoth task of meeting with and interviewing more than 250 local business owners to hear their shared ideas on business challenges and future opportunities. The project is designed to ascertain a comprehensive asessment of buiness priorities in the Prince Rupert business community.

The personal 15 to 20 minutes interviews will be conducted by Anthony Yecyec, executive director and Janet Song, business innovations project coordinator from Feb. 24 to 27. Song is contracted to PRDCC through the North Coast Innovation Lab, with Eco-Trust Canada.

“This is a landmark survey that will enable precise alignment between our members and our vision,” said Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, President of the PRDCC.

Due to new opportunities arising through the Redesign Rupert initiative, combined with the rapidly evolving industrial landscape of the North Coast, the timing for the survey was apt.

“With this knowledge, the Chamber can deploy resources and build strategic partnerships focused on getting results that mean the most to the entrepreneurs who make our economy grow,” Boomars-MacNeill said.

“In the past decade the Chamber of Commerce has led initiatives that connect community members with the commercial sector, retain and expand locally-owned businesses, assist entrepreneurs with succession planning, advocate for innovative policy at provincial and federal levels, and serve as a catalyst for youth empowerment,” PRCC said.

All respondents are eligible to win one of several $50 gift cards donated by Chamber of Commerce members, Safeway and Save-on-Foods.

 
