Cermaq Canada is taking DFO to court over the decision to deny licence extension applications (Cermaq Canada)

Cermaq Canada is taking DFO to court over the decision to deny licence extension applications (Cermaq Canada)

Cermaq takes legal action against DFO to challenge licence denials

Company ‘disappointed and perplexed’ about decision

Cermaq Canada is challenging in court DFO’s recent denial of two fish farm transfer and license extensions.

“After much careful consideration, earlier this week Cermaq took further legal action to challenge the recent denial of Brent Island and Venture Point transfer applications and license extensions,” reads a statement from David Kiemele, Managing Director for Cermaq Canada.

RELATED: Discovery Island fish farms not allowed to restock

Cermaq is concerned that it does not allow the “humane grow out” of the fishes’ life cycle, which will “hinder the delivery of shared value to rural, coastal communities,” particularly due to the pandemic.

Last week DFO denied an application by Cermaq to restock and extend their licences.

“A number of the First Nations consulted continue to strongly oppose salmon aquaculture in this area, and expressed those views during the consultations, notably for reasons related to the conservation and protection of wild salmon stocks and for social and cultural reasons,” read the response to the applications from Rebecca Reid, regional director for DFO’s Pacific Region.

Other First Nations groups, including the First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance called the DFO decision “very welcome.”

However, Kiemele says it will have “long-reaching social and financial implications for employees and dozens of local, independent suppliers, contractors, businesses, and service providers.”

Cermaq will be continuing to work with the We Wai Kum First Nation, and will not be commenting on the matter further since it is before the courts.

RELATED: Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fish FarmsFisheries and Oceans CanadaNews

Previous story
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Just Posted

Ships in Prince Rupert and in ports across the country are encouraged to blast their horns at noon on June 25 in a global initiative to have all seafarers vaccinated with COVID-19 inoculations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Blast off for vaccines in Prince Rupert port on Seafarers Day

Unionized longshore and port workers in Prince Rupert gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Group protests the docking and unloading of the Liberian-flagged, JPO Volans — a ship linked to Israel. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert ILWU workers suspended without pay after refusing to cross pro-Palestinian protest

Faith Long president of the Charles Hays Interact club said winning a $2,500 award for recycling efforts shows how a small effort can make a big difference. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Recycling wins for Charles Hays Interact Club

Aaron Brown drums to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A drummer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s rhythm of a nation