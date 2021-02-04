The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)

Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Beware of phone calls purporting to be from the the Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. and soliciting funds.

The association warns that, in recent months, imposters have been cold-calling people, posing as team members seeking donations.

A news release states: “the organization wants to be 100 per cent clear that it does not solicit for donations via telephone and has reported these fraudulent actions to police.”

The association is urging anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a phone solicitation scam to report it to their local RCMP detachment (or other police force) immediately.

A member of the United Cerebral Palsy organization, the association helps raise awareness and provides support services for more than 10,000 people in B.C. ranging from infancy to the age of 90 currently living with CP.

Ironically, donations are important to continuing the association’s work, CPABC Executive Director Elizabeth Specht said.

While COVID-19 has drastically curtailed important therapies, counseling sessions, and mental health appointments, the association has pivoted to offer critical therapies and online sessions for youth through to seniors.

“These truly have been difficult times but we are so grateful for those people who supported us during our ‘Fighting COVID-19 Together’ online auction last fall and to those who contact us and donate via telephone or through our website portal,” she said.

“We cannot offer our important services without your continued support.”

To find out how a donation can make a significant impact on the lives of association members and their families call 1-800-663-0004 or email info@bccerebralpalsy.com


Scams

