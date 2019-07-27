The Northern Sea Wolf vessel. (File photo)

Central Coast vessel responds to float plane crash

Northern Sea Wolf delayed, but was prepared to assist in rescue effort

The BC Ferries vessel Northern Sea Wolf, part of the northern Discovery Coast Connector ferry route, was among the respondents to a float plane crash north of Port Hardy on Friday.

The ferry joined the Coast Guard, as well as other boats, in responding to the crash. The float plane, operated by Seair Seaplanes, had been headed to Calvert Island.

RCMP received a call around 11 a.m. that the plane had crashed near Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy. Four people died in the crash, while five passengers survived.

READ MORE: Four dead after float plane crash north of Port Hardy

The ferry’s proximity to the plane crash, along with the fact that there were doctors on board who were ready to assist if necessary, were factors in the Northern Sea Wolf’s change of course.

“We were standing by if we were required for help,” Deborah Marshall, executive director of Public Affairs for BC Ferries, said.

The Northern Sea Wolf was travelling the Port Hardy to Bella Coola route, usually scheduled to take 10 hours and arrive at 5:30 p.m. Due to the response, the ferry instead arrived around 10 p.m.

Despite the late arrival, there are no further current service delays on BC Ferry routes as a result of the incident.

An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board is being conducted into what caused the accident.

READ MORE: Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

