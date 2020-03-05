Telus has installed an eighth cellphone tower between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (Photo courtesy Telus)

Cell tower erected between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Telus expands cellphone coverage

Telus has now added a $1 million cellphone tower between Terrace and Prince Rupert along Hwy 16, a project that expands cellphone coverage along that stretch of road.

It means there’s an additional 20km of coverage, helping fill a gap in what was the longest stretch of Hwy 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert without service.

“The site is located 60km west of Terrace, and we now provide coverage to more than 70 per cent of the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George,” explains Telus official Liz Sauve of the work.

The new tower makes for eight between Terrace and Prince Rupert and 24 in total between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Telus has also expanded cell coverage east of Terrace along Hwy 16.

“To roughly break down our coverage area along the highway, we have coverage between Smithers to Bulkley Canyon and from Hazelton to Cedarvale,” says Sauve of points east of Terrace.

Telus CEO Darren Entwhistle said the new tower, and other work, is important to rural and remote areas of the province.

“The introduction of our wireless service in remote areas of the province, including Indigenous communities, allows us to extend life-changing technology into some of our province’s historically underserved regions,” he says.

READ MORE: Dead zone: RDKS asks province for signage on Hwy 37

Calls for better cell phone connections in the northwest have been made in the past several years by local elected officials and others.

Directors of the North West Regional Hospital District, for example, have pressed provincial officials for better broadband service and cell coverage, citing their need should there be medical emergencies requiring a timely response.

“This stretch of Hwy 16 has long needed to have access to cell coverage and is one piece of a much larger solution that we must all be committed to addressing and investing in for the safety of Indigenous women and girls,” adds Chastity Davis, the chair of a provincial government advisory council concerning issues pertaining to Indigenous women.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George
Next story
Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

Just Posted

Maintenance issues need to be addressed: Tenants under eviction notices say

Basic requirements, such as toilet facilities, not being addressed allege tenants

Tenants under eviction notice to meet today

Pinecrest and Oceanfront “evictees” to review options

Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

Numbered company issuing renovictions offering compensation, restoring garbage services

Decision rendered by National Newsmedia Council in complaint against The Northern View

Corrective action and best practices cited as reason for decision

Cell tower erected between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Telus expands cellphone coverage

UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Most Read