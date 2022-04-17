Celebrating the faces of the 62 ANBT sidelines

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament came to a close on April 9, after a week-long competition packing out the Jim Ciccone Civic Center.
For the first time in more than two years just less than 50 vendors, supplied the peripheral scenes of colour and smiles around the games being played on the courts.
Tables set up in the auditorium displayed works from food vendors, weavers, carvers, beaders and jewellery makers, as well as assistive services such as addiction, grief support and recruitment.
Brad Starr, a Haisla artist has had his hand wood carving for more than 25 years.
“I tell people that I am a traditional contemporary artist,” said the Kitimat-based, owner of Black Fish Gallery.
Starr who live in the south of the province for many years said when he moved back to the North Coast he decided to focus on his art.
“I’ve been coming here for 15 years to ANBT. As soon as I moved back home became out I decided I was gonna come and do this. I love it because you run into all your friends and meet new friends. Then you become friends for life,” he said.