Caution and essential travel only is urged by Northern Health

21 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health Authority Region from Nov. 16 to 17

Caution is being urged for residents of Prince Rupert and regions in the north as new cases and clusters of COVID-19 are trending upward and surging, according to a Northern Health press release issued on Nov. 17.

Twenty-one new cases of the virus have been identified in the Northern Health Region from Nov. 16 to 17.

“We are encouraging against non-essential travel and are asking people to ensure they are following all of the current orders, guidance, and advice,” the statement said.

B.C. is reporting a record-breaking 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend of Nov. 14, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Nov. 16).

The weekend broke single-day provincial records with 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, 659 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 646 cases from Sunday to Monday. On Tuesday 717 more people were identified as being infected with the virus.

“COVID-19 cases are not unexpected, but our behaviours can play a role in preventing transmission and spread by following guidelines,” Northern Health said.

“Please keep your bubble small and limited to your household and a handful (up to six) close friends or family (your “safe six”),” the health authority advises.

Guidelines are:

• Maintaining our social connections are important for our well-being. However,

• When planning your holiday gathering, please avoid travel and choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble.

• Physical distancing measures are especially challenging for young people. It is important they also keep their bubble small and, as much as possible, limit their interactions to a close group of friends from within their school cohort.

• Essential workers, such as health-care workers and teachers, play a critical role in our communities and therefore it is imperative they also keep their bubble small.

• Remember: The provincial health officer’s orders to household gatherings applies province-wide. This means no more than six people from outside your household bubble should gather in your home.

If you are experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms, we continue to ask that you self-isolate, and contact your primary care provider or the NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line at 1-844-645-7811. Visit the BCCDC website for more info about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, your family and your community: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.

K-J Millar | Journalist

