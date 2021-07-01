Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Cause of growing Lytton fire under investigation, Horgan commits to rebuild

Roughly 29,000 lightning strikes in past 24 hours

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says several people remain missing due to the growing Lytton wildfire, and is urging all evacuees to register with Emergency Services so officials know they are safe.

RCMP are actively looking for those who have not yet registered, Farnworth said during a joint news conference Thursday. He could not confirm how many were missing at this time. Those who have not heard from their loved ones are being asked to contact local police and Emergency Management Services.

The Canadian Red Cross is also setting up a phone line to disseminate information to evacuees.

The fire, yet to be officially named, ripped through the village yesterday destroying 90 per cent of the town, including a majority of the homes. An evacuation order was put in place, impacting roughly 1,000 residents in the area.

Premier John Horgan said the wildfire sparked amid some of the highest temperatures to ever be seen in the province, leading to 29,000 lightning strikes across B.C. in the past 24 hours.

In Lytton, the cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway.

The update comes as the wildfire continues to grow due to dry and windy conditions in the area.

BC Wildfire Service crews estimate the fire to be 9,000 hectares in size, calling the situation fluid.

Ground crews are working to protect what is left, officials said, with support of aircrafts attacking the fire from above.

Horgan said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning, who offered resource support – such as military – as well as commitments to rebuild the village.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2021Lyttonmissing personwildfire

Previous story
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported
Next story
Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $1,000 to the North Coast Mountain Bike Association. The cheque is presented in front of the garden at Acropolis Manor the Lions have adopted to maintain.
Lions Club donates more than $16,000 to Prince Rupert locals

Quinn Smith, Charles Hays Secondary School student won a Traditional Knowledge and Medicine poster design award, from FORED BC Society, announced in May. Quinn was inspired to complete the ink drawing of his family crest when reading a book his uncle sent to him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Quinn Smith has what it takes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC has a new programming partnership with SD 52. Mentoring will occur during school hours at the mentors and child convenience for one hour a week starting in Sept. (Photo: Supplied)
Big Brother Big Sisters extend their arms to embrace Prince Rupert