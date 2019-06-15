Cats Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella were found two days after their home was set on fire on Third Avenue. (photo Kim St. Pierre)

Cats of Third Avenue fire are safe and sound

Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella were found two days after their home was set ablaze

The cats are back in their cradle after being reunited with their owner, Ian Hermanson, two days after a fire took place on Third Avenue, causing one home to structurally collapse and damaging two others right beside the Pacific Inn.

READ MORE: No injuries in Third Avenue Fire, investigation underway

The four felines living in the last of the three houses set ablaze, which is still standing, escaped the fire through their flap door on Tuesday. June 11.

“I know the owner is so happy to be reunited with his pets,” said Kim St. Pierre, self-described “crazy cat lady” who has worked in animal rescue for more than 30 years.

On Thursday, June 13, St. Pierre was helping the family who owns the cats find them by setting out traps. Eventually, the felines returned on their own to the fire sight. One of their owners, who was standing nearby, began to feed them so they would stick around.

Once all four cats were in the vicinity St. Pierre and the owner successfully put them in cages and took them to where Hermanson is now temporarily residing.

The four furry friends, Boris, Ben, Boomboom, and Bella, are all doing fine and escaped the fire unscathed.

READ MORE: Blaze consumes homes on Third Avenue West

Cat Bella. (Posted by uuliagulia on Instagram)
 

Cats Booomboom (grey) and Ben
(orange). (Posted by uuliagulia on Instagram)
 

Cat Boris. (Posted by uuliagulia on Instagram)
 


Cats of Third Avenue fire are safe and sound

