Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten suffered bruising in the crash

  • May. 10, 2022 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

READ MORE: Car crashes into pole downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crashCatsDriving

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision
Next story
3 Masset artists receive $5,000 scholarships

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP can be seen
Man assaulted by masked robbers in Prince Rupert downtown home invasion

Danielle Louise Allard, one of three Masset artists awarded a YVR Art Foundation Scholarship, pictured at Tluu Xaada Naay. (Photo: supplied)
3 Masset artists receive $5,000 scholarships

Volunteers learned how to count toads at a breeding site on May 8. (Photo: Roseanna Gamlen-Greene)
Hoppy Mother’s Day from the Haida Gwaii toads

Cheryl Cora Reece is considered missing and at high risk. Prince Rupert RMCP is requesting public assistance, on May, in locating her. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Missing person — Cheryl Cora Reece