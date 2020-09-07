Catching great times and load of fish

An awesome catch of salmon for Kaden Dearaujo at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View) Liam MacPhail, third place salmon winner in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern view) Butch Campbell took home third place for his halibut in The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View) Derek Finlayson and Leah Finlayson show off their catch after their halibut lured in second place on Sept. at the The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Cowgirl Fishers after a long day on the water at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby. Sarah Helland, Cailea Boot, Helena Joubert and Andrea Dantas on Sept. 5, in Prince Rupert (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Look, I caught a fish “this” big, said Kaden Dearaujo, showing his awesome salmon at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View) Ava Hagen, and Amy Moore from Johal and Associates draw prize winners from the barrel at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Ava Hagen volunteers her time assisting at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5, in Prince Rupert. Proceeds from the derby will benefit North Coast Community Services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Desi Ryan and Avery Ryan are proud of their first place salmon hooked in at 17.7 lbs. at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View) North Coast Community Services Eddie Loyie and Stephanie Alexcee controlled the flow of participants and fish at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) One of the many fishing boats to haul in a catch at the The Northern View 2nd Annual Fishing Derby on Sept. 5, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View) Just for the halibut at The Northern View 2nd Annual Fishing Derby on Sept. 5, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Just for the halibut at The Northern View 2nd Annual Fishing Derby on Sept. 5, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Kevin Macilory weighs in his salmon at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Participants register for weigh in at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Ava Hagen shows off the spirit of North Coast Community Services who will benefit from the proceeds of The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Solomon Garcia of North Coast Community Services was glad to help out at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View) Tim Bopko and Bruce Mullin reeled in some big fish at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. Mullin caught second place for his 16.9 lb. salmon. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View) Volunteers assist with unloading for fish weigh ins at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Executive Director of North Coast Community Services said it was another very successful day at The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby held on Sept. 5 in Prince Rupert. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern View 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby attracted more than 300 ticket purchases for the Labour Day weekend tournament in Prince Rupert on Sept. 5.

More than $15,000 in prizes were handed out for largest salmon and halibut, 50/50 draw, door prizes and hidden weights.

Proceeds from the derby benefit North Coast Community Services who offer a numerous services and supports to families in need in the Prince Rupert region.