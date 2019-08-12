A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills, says the SPCA. (Photo submittted)

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills.

B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo and District branch is asking for the public’s help to cover costs of surgery for Mystic. The agency noted in a press release that there is an active cruelty investigation going on to determine who shot the four-year-old cat.

X-rays revealed that Mystic has BB pellets lodged in his lower abdomen, front right leg, two near his spine, and one near his ribs, the press release notes, and the bones in his upper left hind leg had broken into pieces.

“Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety,” said Leon Davis, SPCA Nanaimo and District branch manager, in the release. “With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm, happy cat again.”

The SPCA says medical bills and associated care for Mystic will cost almost $1,700. The cat will need at least four weeks to heal before going up for adoption.

Anyone able to help is asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, stop by the branch at 154 Westwood Rd. in Nanaimo, or phone 250-741-0778.

READ ALSO: Cat has leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun in Nanoose Bay


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Just Posted

Heiltsuk challenges feds decision to award $67M contract to east coast towing company

Heiltsuk Horizon challenges decision to award emergency ship towing contract to Irving company

Community Outlook

Dancing and running on tap as fall approaches

Coach Conversations: Nathan Rochon

Head coach of PRFC has helped guide team to most successful season ever

MVP of the Week: Soccer saves: Vern Barker sees the sport as a way to better lives

Revitalization of soccer and more in Prince Rupert helped by Barker’s efforts

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

Heart of Our City: Behind the lens of Rupert’s volunteer extraordinaire

Phil Cornwall is celebrating 35 years at Ridley Terminals and being a volunteer extraordinaire

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

WEB POLL: Do you think the city should assist the golf course financially so that it can address issues such as staff retention and acquisition of proper machinery?

Don’t fore-get to vote!

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Cruise ship complaint numbers in Alaska for this year may surprise you

Complaints about cruise ship emissions and violations are both on track for year-over-year decreases

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Most Read