Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

READ MORE: Giant T-Rex has landed in Penticton

BCSPCAPenticton