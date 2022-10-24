Casting call for Super Troupers to audition for Prince Rupert’s first community music in four years

Auditions for the 2023 Lester Centre production Mama Mia are being held the beginning of Nov. Lead actor, Keith Lambourne, and his knights after a rehearsal for Monty Python’s “Spamalot” from the Lester Center 2018 production. (file photo)

Warm up your vocal cords and get your platform dancing boots on. The casting call has been issued for the first community musical in four years to be staged at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22, 2023.

“We’re happy to announce that we will be holding auditions for Mamma Mia! at the beginning of November,” Chris Armstong, theatre manager, stated in a press release on Oct. 22.

For those who Have a Dream and are interested in becoming Super Troupers in the production, the sign-up time for an audition is Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at the center for performing arts. Potential actors will not be required to audition at this time.

“If you cannot attend this meeting, please email manager@lestercentre.ca to request an audition time, and one will be provided to you,” Armstrong stated.

Auditions are scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you want the Honey Honey roles, actors need to arrive ten minutes early, report to the stage manager and remain in the lobby until called into the theatre.

As is the Name of the Game, latecomers to the planned 10-minute audition slots may not be able to be rescheduled. Callbacks for Dancing Queens will be notified by Nov. 9 and are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.

“Please be aware that auditioning does not guarantee a spot in the production. Like any other theatrical production, it may be necessary to make cuts after the audition process,” Armstrong stated. “However, everyone who auditions will be contacted to let them know whether or not they were successful in their audition.”

Successful auditioners who say “I do, I do, I do” will need to be available for three months of rehearsals leading up to the show. A general idea of rehearsal times will be provided at the sign-up meeting with more detailed specifics available in the months ahead.

The Lester Centre offers some reminders to Chiquitita’s wanting to be winners taking it all:

“1. You will be asked to sing one of the selections included in the package given out on November 1; you may choose which number you would like to sing. Background accompaniment will be provided.

2. You will also be asked to prepare for one of the monologues provided in the package that will be given out on November 1. Again, this will be your choice.

3. You will be asked to complete an audition form and submit it to the casting panel once you enter the theatre for your audition.

4. You will be asked to complete a conflict form and submit it to the casting panel once you enter the theatre for your audition. Make sure you indicate any prior commitments and/or scheduling conflicts.

5. Your picture or a video may be taken as part of the audition process. This will help with casting and costume planning for the show. These will be deleted once the casting is finalized.

6. During your private audition, you will be asked to sing scales to discover and note your vocal range – this is for casting purposes and placement in the vocal ensemble. This is not something you need to plan for ahead of time.

“Most importantly, please bring an open mind, a positive attitude and a willingness to play! This is a fun show and the panel will be looking for people with great energy, personality and stage presence,” Armstrong stated. “We’re looking at putting on a great show and couldn’t do it without you.”

Mamma Mia is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Please visit www.mtishows.com for more information.

