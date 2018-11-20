(Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

A case of bovine tuberculosis was found in a cow in B.C.’s southern interior after being slaughtered on Oct. 26.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a post-mortem examination of the beef cow showed “granulomatous lesions consistent with bovine TB.”

The carcass was “condemned” and no parts of the animal was used for food.

Samples sent to an Ottawa laboratory confirmed the disease on Nov. 9. The rest of the cow’s herd will be tested.

“The CFIA will trace the movement of animals to and from the infected herd during the past five years to identify and eliminate the source and any potential spread of the disease,” a spokesperson said.

The agency would not identify the farm because of privacy concerns.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Choppy weather delays Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry
Next story
UPDATE: Terrace RCMP looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

Just Posted

UPDATE: Terrace RCMP looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

Police urge the driver to come forward

Choppy weather delays Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

BC Ferries Northern Expedition is delayed on Nov. 20 until further notice

Port charged with burying burnt remains of treated wood

Burning the old dock on Ridley Island for five days in 2017 has led to four environmental charges

Prince Rupert students learn with scientific building blocks

Video on Geneskool, a learning program Genome BC brought to SD 52 Nov. 14 - 20

Prince Rupert rugby star to play in Dubai tournament

Emirates Airlines Rugby seven’s tournament draws some of the best players in the world

Kaien Island Craft Fair highlights

Video of a packed Prince Rupert civic centre where people came to buy local goods before Christmas

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Most Read