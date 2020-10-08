This Jan. 26, 2009 file photo shows the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jens Meyer, file

Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

carbon taxClimate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label
Next story
Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

Just Posted

No tricks, just treats please – Halloween Fest to deliver candy bags

Candy donations are being requested by Prince Rupert Halloween Fest Society for goody bags

Victim in burning building saved by Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew

Fire engulfed a Prince Rupert downtown structure razing the corner property

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crew attends building fire on Second Ave.

Fire in downtown Prince Rupert core keeps crews busy

Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K

Plans to keep working on frontline

Nisga’a language teacher wins Prime Minister’s award

Dianna Rai teaches the Nisga’a language at Alvin A. McKay Elementary school in Laxgalts’ap

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Confederate flag taken down as quickly as it was mysteriously erected in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately

Most Read