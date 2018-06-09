Four people were rescued on Saturday evening after being exposed to carbon monoxide aboard their pleasure craft near the Kinahan Islands. (Google Maps photo)

Carbon monoxide poisoning sends four to Prince Rupert hospital

Canadian Coast Guard received the mayday call from a pleasure craft Saturday night

Coast Guard vessels responded to a mayday call south of Digby Island, and four people were taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, four people aboard a nine-metre pleasure craft issued a distress call from Kinahan Islands after feeling that they had been exposed to carbon monoxide.

Communications personnel from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said a couple of fishing vessels responded. The Canadian Coast Guard sent out medics on its fast response Zodiac. The Rescue Co-ordination Centre also tasked the CCGS Captain Goddard, based in Seal Cove, to respond.

The four people were medevaced to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Marine search and rescue assists coast guard in medical emergency


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Just Posted

Carbon monoxide poising sends four to Prince Rupert hospital

Canadian Coast Guard received the mayday call from a pleasure craft Saturday night

Community concert honours Peter Witherly’s legacy

The music society fulfills its financial obligation for the Peter Witherly Community Music Studio

Prince Rupert Seas Cadets hold 90th annual review

Young cadets put a year’s worth of skills on display

Do you agree with the federal government purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline project?

After Justin Trudeau’s decision on Kinder Morgan the Northern View asked people their opinion

Prince Rupert Special Events cancels Seafest 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Only 10 teams registered for the tournament, down from 14 last year

Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Most Read