(Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Not being able to see your speedometer won’t get you off the hook for speeding, as one man in Delta found out earlier this week.

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), the Delta Police Department posted a photo to its Facebook page taken during a recent traffic stop for excessive speeding. The photo shows a vehicle cluttered with items, including a large stack of papers tucked above the steering wheel.

“The driver expressed surprise, telling the officer, ‘I didn’t realize I was speeding.’ While probably true as the giant stack of papers blocked his whole dashboard, this excuse did not prevent him from getting a ticket,” read the post.

“Drivers – please make sure you can readily see your dash and mirrors, and that the view out your windows is not obstructed by anything inside or outside your vehicle.”

Responding to several comments in the thread, police said the man is not homeless nor was he living his car, rather the numerous items in the vehicle appeared to be related to his work.

