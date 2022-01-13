Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Houston Today)

Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Drive BC reports no estimated time of reopening

Hwy 16 remains closed east of Houston at McKilligan Road due to a vehicle crash this morning (Jan. 13).

“A vehicle and logging truck have been involved in a collision and the highway is closed in both directions. It was reported at 7:24 a.m. and is 9-10 kilometers east of Houston on Highway 16,” RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson told Black Press Media.

Drive BC is now reporting there is a detour via Knockholt Road and Summit Lake Road East.

Emergency vehicles remain on the scene and no estimated time of reopening is available.

The condition of the drivers involved is also unknown at this time, but according to Saunderson, more information on the accident should be coming in shortly.

