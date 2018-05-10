Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Singer Mark Donnelly – well-known for his anthem-singing – belts out O Canada during South Surrey-White Rock Sotball Association’s 2017 opening-day ceremonies at Sunnyside Park. Donnelly announced this week he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 federal election. (File photo)

A White Rock tenor well-known for his renditions of O’Canada at Canucks games and sundry other events is getting political.

Mark Donnelly announced via Facebook Wednesday evening that he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada for the South Surrey-White Rock riding for the 2019 federal election.

“I believe our federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is running Canada off a cliff,” Donnelly elaborates on his ‘Nominate Mark Donnelly’ webpage.

According to his tweet, an event is planned for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Ethical Addiction Apparel (1558 128 St.).

“I might even sing a song or two,” Donnelly adds.

Others who have announced bids for the nomination so far include Kerry-Lynne Findlay – the former Conservative cabinet minister who ran for the South Surrey-White Rock seat in December’s federal byelection – and former Prince George mayor Shari Green, who is now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident.