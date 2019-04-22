A Sri Lankan woman living near St. Anthony’s shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Canadians in Sri Lanka told to use extreme caution after bombings

Global Affairs Canada says the situation remains volatile after the Easter Sunday violence

Canadians in Sri Lanka are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution after a series of bombings on Sunday killed nearly 300 people, including dozens of foreigners.

Global Affairs Canada says in a travel advisory posted to its website that the situation in Sri Lanka remains volatile, with the risk of further attacks throughout the country.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Local authorities have imposed a curfew and temporarily blocked access to social media and messaging apps, suggesting communications into and out of the country could be difficult.

The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan and U.S. officials say they suspect the co-ordinated series of bombings was launched by Islamic extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility.

There are no reports of Canadians among the estimated 39 foreigners killed in the explosions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day
Next story
Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Just Posted

Housing affordability in Northern B.C. sees slight improvements: report

Higher paying jobs mitigating effects of increased housing prices, Realtor says

Volunteers brave the rain for Earth Day clean-up

Positive Prince Rupert - Civic Pride clean-up held at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Apr. 21

Prince Rupert students share portraits of kindness with children in Peru

The Memory Project gives teens a chance to sharpen their art skills and global awareness

Rupertykes descend on Pacific Mariners Memorial Park

The sun was out for the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, Apr. 20

Memorable quotes, moments, from Prince Rupert’s first TEDx

The city’s inaugural event was held at the Lester Centre, Apr. 19

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Northern B.C. yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The 100 Mile House studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

Most Read