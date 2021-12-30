Governor General Mary Simon speaks during the Presentation of Canadian Honours at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.The governor general said Canadians can be hopeful as they ring in the new year, despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability in 2021: Governor General

Mary Simon says Canadians have inspired her to continue to work and find better ways to help communities thrive

The governor general says Canadians can be hopeful as they ring in the new year, despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her first New Year’s message since becoming vice-regal in July, Mary Simon says Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability despite a difficult year.

In the message — released in English, French and Inuktitut — Simon says Canadians have inspired her to continue to work and find better ways to help communities thrive.

She references a concept known in Inuktitut as “ajuinnata,” meaning not only commitment but putting that commitment into action.

The governor general says together, Canadians are combating the pandemic, tackling climate change, and “walking the path of reconciliation.”

