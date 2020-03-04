Two Canadian nationals who arrived in Australia on Feb. 29, 2020, have been charged with allegedly importing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia, after hidden inside their luggage. (Australia Border Force)

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Two Canadian nationals are in hot water down under, after allegedly hiding 16 kilograms of methamphetamine in their luggage while travelling from Vancouver to Australia.

According to the Australian Border Force, a man and woman in their 20s flew from Vancouver International Airport to Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they were pulled aside for additional screening.

“As a result of officer’s intuition, these passengers were targeted for a baggage search,” Australian Federal Police Force Comm. Craig Palmer said in a statement.

According to Palmer, the man’s bags seemed “unusually heavy” even after being emptied. The woman’s luggage had similar discrepancies.

An X-ray examination “revealed anomalies to the lining of four luggage items,” according to the border agency. A package of “white crystalline material,” which tested positively to be meth, was allegedly located inside four pieces of luggage.

The man, 27, and woman, 26, were taken into police custody and have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession charges. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The border agency didn’t identify the Canadians. The pair are due to appear in court on May 22.

ALSO READ: Meth package shot into Abbotsford prison with bow and arrow

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince Rupert sustainable seafood showcased in Vancouver culinary competition
Next story
Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

Men assaulted in home invasion

Fire arms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized with warrants

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Most Read