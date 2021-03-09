Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen is currently Canada’s military representative at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. (Facebook/Canadian Armed Forces)

Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen is currently Canada’s military representative at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. (Facebook/Canadian Armed Forces)

Canadian military gets first female vice-chief of defence staff

Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen has become the first woman appointed as the military’s second-in-command

Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen has become the first woman appointed as the military’s second-in-command.

Her appointment as vice-chief of defence staff comes as the military undergoes a fresh round of soul-searching following explosive misconduct allegations against top brass.

Former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor Admiral Art McDonald, who temporarily stepped aside just six weeks into the job, face accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Allen had been seen as a possible contender to take over from Vance as Canada’s first female defence chief, before McDonald was selected for the job.

She most recently served as Canada’s military representative to NATO headquarters in Brussels and is the second woman to have attained the rank of lieutenant-general in the Armed Forces.

She’s taking over as vice-chief from Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, who had been in the running for the acting chief of defence staff position, a job ultimately given to Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre.

The senior leadership shuffle was announced by Eyre Tuesday morning.

“Each leader will go on to represent Canada, whether at home or abroad, in key decision making positions,” he said in a statement.

“The responsibilities of shaping the CAF of the future are great.”

Eyre’s optimism, however, comes at a time when numerous investigations are underway into the conduct of former military officials.

A political battle is also brewing over how much the Liberal government knew or didn’t about allegations concerning Vance and McDonald.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, while welcoming Allen’s appointment, said overall, trust in the military is eroding and press releases about appointments aren’t going to save it.

“We have to show swift and serious action for the men and women wearing uniform, particularly the women wearing uniform need to see that their voices will be heard,” O’Toole said.

“And so far, I’ve seen the Liberals more worried about avoiding responsibility than showing that our Canadian Armed Forces needs to be an institution that is that is preserved and respected.”

O’Toole was a cabinet minister in the Conservative government that appointed Vance as chief of defence staff in 2015, but said Tuesday he wasn’t involved in that decision.

But who was is part of the probe by the House of Commons defence committee looking into how the government handled allegations levelled against both Vance and McDonald.

That study was launched after a report by Global News alleging Vance had an ongoing relationship with a subordinate that continued after he was named chief of the defence staff, at which time he promised to root out sexual misconduct from the Armed Forces.

Global has also reported on allegations about Vance sending an email to a much younger female soldier in 2012, suggesting they go to a clothing-optional resort.

Vance has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Canadian Press and the allegations against him have not been independently verified. Global News has reported that Vance has denied any wrongdoing.

The McDonald allegations surfaced after those reports. The Liberals have said they did not know about them when he was tapped to succeed Vance.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stressed the Allen announcement’s symbolic importance for the institution and women and men in the service.

“It has an incredible impact in terms of inspiring people and inspiring future generations, making people feel like they belong,” he said.

“But the toxic culture won’t be fixed by one appointment. And the problem is that what happened recently cannot be ignored, the impact that has had on women in the military.”

Singh lauded the courage of whistleblowers and complainants, but criticized the government’s response to recent accusations against top brass.

“It says that even if your complaint makes it to the desk of the defence minister, nothing’s going to happen.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet echoed Singh’s sentiments.

“The appointment of a woman as the No. 2 commander — and why not No. 1 — it seems to me it could involve greater confidence in the army when it comes to its staff,” he said.

Military

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family
Next story
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Just Posted

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Air Canada announced flights to Prince Rupert will resume on June 22. The Air Canada logo is shown on a plane at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
Flights resume to YPR

Air Canada flights will resume to Prince Rupert Regional Airport on June 22

Prince Rupert City Council heard of a proposed balanced budget, no increase to the mill rate, and an $850,000 surplus on March 8 at the regular council meeting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Balanced budget, no increase to mill rate, and a surplus in proposed 2021 city budget

Prince Rupert City Council heard the proposed 2021 municipal budget

Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast said on International Women’s Day March 8, that thousands of frontline superheroes in health, education, childcare, food, and community services who help us daily through the pandemic should be celebrated. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
International Women’s Day celebrates leadership in 2021

Celebrate the thousands of frontline superheroes … who help daily - North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice

Haida Gwaii man, Keifer Collinson is shown in his audition video for T.V. reality show Big Brother where he promoted the Haida language in the March 3 episode. (Photo: supplied)
Haida man promotes First Nations language on national T.V. show

Haida Gwaii born Keifer Collison promotes the importance of language preservation on Big Brother

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

Most Read